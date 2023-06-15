UrduPoint.com

King Of Malaysia Receives Abdullah Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 07:30 PM

King of Malaysia receives Abdullah bin Zayed

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) His Majesty King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmed Shah of Malaysia received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is in Kuala Lumpur on a work visit.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Majesty the King of Malaysia and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for Malaysia and its people, stressing the deep-rooted ties that bring together their countries.

In turn, the King of Malaysia relayed his greetings to the UAE President, and his wishes for a more prosperous future for the UAE, highlighting the strong relations between their countries.

The meeting discussed ways of bolstering the UAE-Malaysia cooperation across all sectors to support the two countries' visions and development goals.

They also touched on the outcomes of the visit of King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmed Shah to the UAE in February, and the visit of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to Malaysia last month, and the role of these visits in enhancing UAE-Malaysia cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the distinguished friendship between the UAE and Malaysia and their leaderships, noting that officials visits between them provide a strong boost to their cooperation across all sectors.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology; Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health; and Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Kuala Lumpur Progress Malaysia Sultan Ahmed February All

Recent Stories

MAQ continues to build cricket around the world

MAQ continues to build cricket around the world

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches third phase of Dubai ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches third phase of Dubai 10X initiative

4 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Philippines with invitation t ..

49 minutes ago
 Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & ..

Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & PITB Introduce Online Trademar ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation ..

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation At Cyclone Effected Areas Of S ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.