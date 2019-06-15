King of Malaysia visits Louvre Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomed His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia, for a tour of the museum’s permanent galleries last night.

His Majesty was accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi, Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, and a number of officials.

During his tour, King Abdullah listened to a detailed explanation of the artworks displayed in the museum, which highlight similarities between different civilisations and cultures, as well as secrets of the exceptional architecture of the museum.

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind, through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures. The museum’s growing collection includes prehistoric tools, artifacts, religious texts and contemporary artworks. The museum’s collection includes loaned artworks from 13 French partners as well as its own collection.