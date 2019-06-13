King of Malaysia visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) King of Malaysia ‬His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdulla bin Al-Sultan Ahmed Shah‪ visited Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.‬ ‏‪Upon his arrival at the monument on Thursday, His Majesty was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.‬ The King inspected the Guard of Honour and laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument made up of 31 panels leaning on one another as a symbol of solidarity among the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

‬His Majesty was accompanied by Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, along with Khalid Ghanem Al Ghaith, the UAE Ambassador to Malaysia.

The King toured Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the various components of Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.‬ ‏‪At the end of the tour, the King expressed his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.