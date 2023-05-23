UrduPoint.com

King Of Malaysia Welcomes Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed In Kuala Lumpur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) His Majesty King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmed Shah of Malaysia has received H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the Istana Negara Palace in Kuala Lumpur as part of the Crown Prince’s official visit to Malaysia.

Regent of Pahang, Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah of Malaysia, attended the meeting.

During the reception, His Majesty King Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi spoke warmly about the longstanding ties and close relations between the two nations.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed to King Al-Sultan Abdullah warm greetings from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and wished His Majesty and the Malaysian people great success.

His Majesty also relayed his warm wishes to the President of the UAE, wishing the people of the UAE ongoing prosperity.

His Majesty presented H.H. Sheikh Khaled with two highly-esteemed medals: the Darjah Kaerabat Sri Indera Mahkota Pahang Yang Amat Dihormati (Most Esteemed Royal Family Order of Pahang); and the Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara (Most Esteemed Order of the Defender of the Realm) in recognition of His Highness role in strengthening the deeply-held ties of friendship between the UAE and Malaysia.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also signed the Istana Negara guest book, expressing appreciation for the warm hospitality and highlighting the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening ties between the two nations.

His Highness was accompanied by a delegation that included Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Later, His Highness, accompanied by His Majesty King Al-Sultan Abdullah, took a helicopter tour over Kuala Lumpur’s iconic landmarks.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Sultan Ahmed Family From

Recent Stories

Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynam ..

Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynamites' dominating win

51 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi appear before NAB in Al Qa ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi appear before NAB in Al Qadir Trust case

56 minutes ago
 Govt to deal with miscreants involved in May 9 vio ..

Govt to deal with miscreants involved in May 9 violence as per law: Dastgir

1 hour ago
 vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera ..

Vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera Is Set to Amaze Pakistan's Yo ..

2 hours ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary ni ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary night’s stay in a luxury 4* or ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.