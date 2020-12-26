UrduPoint.com
King Of Morocco, Israeli Prime Minister Discuss Regional Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 01:15 AM

King of Morocco, Israeli Prime Minister discuss regional issues

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2020) King Mohammed VI of Morocco had a phone conversation today with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a statement from the Royal Cabinet announced.

During the phone call, King Mohammed VI recalled the "strong and special links" between Morocco and the Jewish community, added the statement.

The phone call also served as an opportunity to reiterate Morocco’s "consistent, constant, and unchanged position" with regards to the Palestinian cause.

The King also reiterated Morocco’s determination to continue to promote peace and stability in the middle East.

More Stories From Middle East

