King of Morocco, Israeli Prime Minister discuss regional issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2020) King Mohammed VI of Morocco had a phone conversation today with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a statement from the Royal Cabinet announced.

During the phone call, King Mohammed VI recalled the "strong and special links" between Morocco and the Jewish community, added the statement.

The phone call also served as an opportunity to reiterate Morocco’s "consistent, constant, and unchanged position" with regards to the Palestinian cause.

The King also reiterated Morocco’s determination to continue to promote peace and stability in the middle East.