King Of Morocco Sends Cable Of Condolences To Sheikha Fatima On Death Of Suhail Al Ketbi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019

King of Morocco sends cable of condolences to Sheikha Fatima on death of Suhail Al Ketbi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) has received a cable of condolences from King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the death of Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi .

In his message, King Mohammed VI extended his heartfelt sympathy on the death of Suhail Al Ketbi. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to his family. King of Morocco also wished H.H. Sheikha Fatima good health.

