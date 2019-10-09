UrduPoint.com
King Of Spain Receives Sharjah Ruler At Zarzuela Palace

Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:15 PM

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) King Felipe VI of Spain on Wednesday evening received H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, at the Zarzuela Palace in the Spanish Capital.

The Spanish King congratulated H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan on selection of Sharjah as the guest of honour of the 37th edition of the LIBER International Book Fair-Madrid, LIBER 2019, hailing the ongoing cultural exchanges between the two sides.

The meeting occasioned cordial talk and an exchange of views on a number of issues of common interest, and the role of culture and education in human development.

The Sharjah Ruler presented an Arabic Calligraphy painting to the King of Spain in addition to a collection of His Highness' books translated into Spanish.

The meeting was attended by Fernando Martin Valenzuela, Spanish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, UAE Ambassador to Spain Majid Hassan Al Suwaidi, and Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority.

