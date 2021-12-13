UrduPoint.com

King Of Sweden Arrives In UAE

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:30 PM

King of Sweden arrives in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden arrived in the UAE today on a multi-day working visit.

H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, welcomed the Swedish King upon arrival at the Presidential Terminal in Abu Dhabi.

At the VIP Terminal Lounge, Sheikh Hamed and King Carl Gustaf exchanged cordial talks about the excellent relations between the two friendly countries.

