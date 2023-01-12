UrduPoint.com

King Of Thailand Receives UAE Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

King of Thailand receives UAE Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2023) His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand received His Excellency Saif Abdullah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Thailand, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador.

Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for his country and people.

He also underscored the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries, which span 45 years, and thanked His Majesty the King of Thailand for the support he received from the Thai government during his tenure as UAE Ambassador to Thailand.

For his part, His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as his wishes for further development and growth for the UAE government and people.

His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn praised His Excellency Al Shamsi's efforts to strengthen relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Thailand and wished him success in his future endeavours.

