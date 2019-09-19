UrduPoint.com
King Of Tonga Hails Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University's Academic Role

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

King of Tonga hails Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University's academic role

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) King Tupou VI of Tonga has hailed the advanced academic level boasted by Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, saying its innovative education model is conducive to effecting a socio-economic paradigm shift at the local, regional and international levels.

King Tupo made the statement as he visited the university Wednesday and met Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, University Chancellor, with whom he discussed prospects for advancing knowledge transfer and scientific exchanges between the two countries.

Dr. Al Awar added the visit occasioned an exchange of views and a review of the significant role played by the college in graduating entrepreneurs, ambassadors and innovators capable of steering the helm of their country and delivering the future in translation of the directive of the UAE leadership in this regard.

During the meeting he explained the university’s success in redefining learning and leading the transformation of future universities into knowledge hubs, noting that the University follows the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, President of the University, by "optimally investing in our youth, as they are at the helm of the knowledge era."

The King was accompanied by UAE Ambassador to New Zealand Saleh Ahmad Salem Alsuwaidi and a number of officials from the Kingdom of Tonga.

