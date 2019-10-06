UrduPoint.com
King Salman Holds Talks With Sudanese Leadership

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud od Saudi Arabia held here today a session of official talks with President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk.

At the outset of the official talks session, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the Republic of Sudan, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

General Burhan expressed his country's pride of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's for its support towards Sudan and its keenness on its security and stability.

Then, they reviewed the fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples, as well as ways of enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region; Prince Dr. Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, a number of ministers and the Sudanese accompanying delegation

