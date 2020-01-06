King Salman receives Foreign Ministers of Red Sea, Gulf of Aden bloc

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received today Foreign Ministers of Arab and African Coastal States of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

During the meeting, they reviewed issues related to ways of developing joint cooperation between Coastal States of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in a manner that enhances security and stability in the region, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques commended founding and signing the Charter of the Council of Arab and African Coastal States of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.