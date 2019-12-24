UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

King Salman Receives Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:30 PM

King Salman receives Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received today in Riyadh the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asad Qaiser and his accompanying delegation.

During the reception, they reviewed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the parliamentary field.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Riyadh Saud

Recent Stories

NESPAK organises international symposium on pollut ..

16 minutes ago

Putin accuses Poland of colluding with Hitler

16 minutes ago

Nearly 1.3 Million Ice Cream Cups in Japan Recalle ..

16 minutes ago

Man killed in fog-related accident in Hafizabad

16 minutes ago

Ijaz Alam felicitates Christian community

16 minutes ago

University of Karachi to offer digital, serology f ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.