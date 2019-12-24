RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received today in Riyadh the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asad Qaiser and his accompanying delegation.

During the reception, they reviewed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the parliamentary field.