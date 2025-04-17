King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successfully carries out emirate’s first paediatric liver transplant

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) In a landmark medical breakthrough for the emirate of Dubai and in a testament to the synergy between the public and private healthcare sectors, a medical team at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai has successfully performed the city’s first liver transplant on a 13-month-old child, with the support of Al Jalila Foundation – the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health.

The successful transplant marks another remarkable milestone in Dubai’s relentless quest for healthcare excellence, aligning with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to develop a more efficient, high-quality healthcare system in line with the highest global standards.

The complex and delicate surgery was led by Professor Mohamed Rela, one of the world’s foremost liver transplant surgeons, and was carried out by a multidisciplinary team at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai.

Al Jalila Children’s Hospital played a vital role in preparing for the transplant by providing specialised medical care to both the infant and his father, who donated a portion of his liver. Al Jalila Children’s also performed cardiac surgery to repair a hole in the child’s heart – a key step that paved the way for the successful liver transplant.

The child, named Malek, was born with a rare condition known as biliary atresia, which caused his health to deteriorate despite an earlier surgical procedure to connect his liver to his intestines. He was also diagnosed with a congenital heart defect (atrial septal defect). He was referred to King’s College Hospital in Dubai by Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, following the cardiac repair procedure, as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting critical humanitarian cases and providing advanced treatment options for children within the UAE.

The collaborative medical intervention by Al Jalila Children’s and King’s College Hospital London in Dubai and the successful transplant gave the child a renewed chance at life. The surgery was completed successfully, and the patient was discharged in good health.

Dr. Younis Kazim, Acting CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), said, “The successful liver transplant for a 13-month-old infant represents an unprecedented medical achievement for Dubai. It reflects the healthcare system’s readiness and ability to handle the most complex cases with efficiency and professionalism in a dynamic environment that fosters excellence and supports high-value healthcare investments.”

Dr Kazim highlighted the Authority’s commitment to empowering and developing private healthcare facilities as key partners in delivering specialised services. He noted that the DHA enables this through advanced regulatory frameworks, flexible policies, and continued support to attract top global talent, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading regional and global healthcare hub.

He added that DHA’s efforts to establish comprehensive, internationally-aligned standards for organ transplant procedures in the UAE are rooted in global best practices. These efforts reflect Dubai’s model of excellence in service quality, transparency, and governance of medical procedures, ensuring patient safety, enhancing transplant outcomes, and strengthening trust in the city’s healthcare system.

Dr. Kazim concluded by stating that the medical milestone and the integrated care provided to the young patient underscore Dubai’s steady and confident progress towards its strategic goal of becoming the world’s best city in terms of quality of life, wellbeing, and healthcare.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, affirmed that the achievement marks a significant leap forward for Dubai’s healthcare sector and reflects Dubai Health’s unwavering commitment to elevating the standard of care in line with the highest global standards.

Dr. Al Zarooni expressed his appreciation to all partners involved in the success of the exceptional procedure, describing it as a model of collaboration between the public and private sectors and charitable organisations. He also praised the vital role of donors and their invaluable contributions to supporting organ transplant programmes backed by Al Jalila Foundation, highlighting their profound impact on the lives of patients with critical medical conditions.

He noted that Al Jalila Foundation covered the full medical costs for the infant Malek, including comprehensive pre- and post-operative care provided at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital. This support reflects the Foundation’s ongoing pledge to provide comprehensive healthcare services to those in need, in line with Dubai Health’s guiding principle: Patient First.

Al Jalila Foundation signed a cooperation agreement with King’s College Hospital London in Dubai during Arab Health 2025. The agreement aims to expand charitable healthcare initiatives in the UAE by supporting organ transplant programmes.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hanan Ali Obaid, Director of Health Policies and Standards at the Dubai Health Authority, stated that the success of Dubai’s first paediatric liver transplant underscores DHA’s commitment to providing a comprehensive regulatory environment that meets the highest international standards of patient care and safety.

Dr. Obaid emphasised the Authority’s focus on adopting advanced and flexible regulatory frameworks that empower healthcare institutions to achieve such complex and precise medical milestones locally.

She explained that Dubai’s organ transplant standards have been developed in alignment with global best practices, conforming to all medical, ethical, and humanitarian considerations to ensure the efficacy and safety of the procedure aligned with the Authority’s vision, values, and principles, which place the individual at the heart of healthcare services. This achievement is part of an integrated system that bolsters patient confidence and reinforces Dubai’s status as a global hub for specialised healthcare.

Professor Mohamed Rela – who previously performed a liver transplant on a five-day-old infant, a case recorded in the Guinness World Records as the youngest liver transplant globally – explained that Malek’s condition was particularly complex due to his young age, low weight, and multiple health complications.

He emphasised that the successful outcome highlights the competence of the multidisciplinary medical team and the robustness of the specialised programme, which brings together elite consultants, surgeons, hepatologists, anaesthetists, and intensive care experts to deliver holistic, integrated care designed to save lives.

He added that the breakthrough also reflects the rapid advancements in the capabilities of Dubai’s healthcare sector and embodies the hospital’s commitment to realising the emirate’s vision of delivering the highest standards of comprehensive healthcare to all members of society, including children.

Dr. Rajeev Tomar, consultant Paediatrician and Director of the Paediatric Liver Transplant Programme at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai, stated that initial examinations for the infant, Malek, showed severe jaundice, liver and spleen enlargement, and severe malnutrition, indicating that a liver transplant was the only option to save his life. He explained that the case was one of the most challenging handled by the medical team, especially given the presence of a heart defect, which was successfully treated at Al Jalila Hospital before performing the liver transplant.

Kimberly Pierce, CEO of King’s College Hospital Dubai, said, “The success of the surgery represents a qualitative shift in the healthcare landscape of the emirate, as the hospital was able to meet an urgent medical need that previously required travel abroad. Now, it is available locally, thanks to the supportive guidance and the integrated healthcare system that Dubai embraces.”

Dr. Tashfeen Siddiq Ali, Chief Medical Officer at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai, stated that this achievement marks a turning point in Dubai's journey to becoming a global hub for specialised healthcare.

He added, “It also reflects the rapid evolution of the healthcare sector's capabilities and embodies the hospital's commitment to Dubai’s vision of providing the highest standards of comprehensive healthcare for all members of the community, including children.”