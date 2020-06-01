KIZAD opens largest rest, refuelling facility in region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) The Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, KIZAD, broke ground for a new dedicated Truck Plaza, comprising refuelling and rest facilities with the Industrial Zone.

The project was introduced to H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, during his recent visit to KIZAD to review the progress of developments at the zone.

The ground breaking event took place in the presence of Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO of ADNOC Distribution, and Samir Chaturvedi, CEO of KIZAD.

The plaza, covering an area of more than 87,000 square metres, roughly equal to 12 soccer fields, will cater to the needs of workers and visitors at KIZAD’s growing industrial zone.

It will include a first-of-its-kind dedicated ADNOC Distribution service station for trucks, comprising two main canopies and six diesel bay canopies, and a community centre with 275 shaded truck, bus and car parking spaces. It will also house several retail outlets, including a convenience store, restaurants, a car care service, and a mosque.

The project is a significant step forward in providing truck drivers and workers within KIZAD with refuelling and rest facilities.

Abdullah Al Hameli, Acting Head of Industrial Zones Cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "KIZAD Truck Plaza is another important milestone in realising KIZAD’s vision to support all of its customers and the community across Abu Dhabi’s industrial and logistics supply chain.

We are confident that integrated facilities at the Truck Plaza will ultimately improve the quality of lives of the broader industrial zone community.

"Undertaking this new development and collaborating with ADNOC reflects our commitment towards enhancing KIZAD’s attractiveness for both local and global investors. Additionally, this is part of our journey to support the lives of our bourgeoning population of tenants, workers, and residents," he added.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, "We are delighted to be part of this development and collaborate with KIZAD to create best-in-class infrastructure and facilities that support this community. This dedicated service station will be an important milestone in our journey as we continue to drive the sustainable economic vision of the UAE and keep our essential customers moving."

The truck plaza will include a restaurant for heavy duty vehicle drivers, a convenience store, four additional quick service restaurant outlets, as well as lube and vehicle washing services. The plaza will also include two utility buildings and has provision for a 1000 square metre mosque. Follow on enhancements to the truck plaza may include a dedicated overnight rest area for drivers and additional comfort facilities.