KIZAD rolls out new set of digital services through Maqta Gateway

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, KIZAD, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, today announced that it has successfully brought online a new set of services, which will enable customers to avail of more of its services from anywhere in the world, in collaboration with Maqta Gateway, developer and operator of the first Port Community System in the UAE, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports.

According to a press release issued today, the rollout brings the total number of KIZAD digital services to 84, which are available to customers through the online portal.

In addition to the existing services, online payments, submission and processing of free zone applications, visa and ID card services, entry permits, establishment cards, and notarisation and attestation services can now be applied for and transacted through the system, without the need for customers to physically visit the KIZAD Customer Service Centre or present hard copies of documents. Moreover, the system is mobile responsive and equipped with advanced features, including SMS notifications and real-time updates to enhance the customer experience.

Mohamed Ghareeb, Vice President of Service Delivery, IZ, KIZAD, said, "The convenience of our customers has always been a top priority for KIZAD.

Rolling out this new set of services means that our customers now have a broader set of services which they can avail of online, from a place of their convenience and a time of their choosing."

Rashid Al Hosani, Commercial Director, Maqta Gateway, said, "Our collaboration with KIZAD on the launch of digital services will benefit more than 600 companies with an enhanced customer experience through optimised processes, with a significant reduction in paperwork, administration and processing time, in addition to eliminating the need for physical visits to customer service centres."

KIZAD digital services, available through the Maqta Gateway, will enable customers to view all the services offered by KIZAD for Free Zone and Domestic Economic Zone customers. Customers can track the status of their requested services and view and download documents required for the completion of the process.

Additionally, in a communication to customers recently, KIZAD had announced that as part of keeping customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, all documents required for any services could be submitted digitally.