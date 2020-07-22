Knowledge reinforces practical policies to help societies face epidemics, their challenges: MBRKA

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) The Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award, MBRKA, decided during a virtual meeting to give this year’s prize to individuals and organisations seeking to enhance the knowledge in combating epidemics and infectious diseases.

Chaired by Jamal bin Huwaireb, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Secretary-General of the MBRKA, the meeting was attended by board members representing the world’s leading institutions including the UAE University, Cairo University, University of Oxford, University of Tokyo, and Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University and the Institute of International Education.

The meeting discussed the most prominent aspect that will be highlighted and the individuals and organisations that will be honoured as the 2020 Laureates. The board discussed international efforts to combat infectious diseases and epidemics such as SARS COV-2 and COVID-19.

It was decided that nominations will be encouraged from individuals and organisations working to add knowledge in dealing with epidemics. This will serve as a platform for experts to come up with recommendations that highlight the policies and practical methods to help society combat epidemics and their challenges.

The board highlighted the fact that the challenges facing all human beings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have been addressed by individuals, organisations, governments and others who work together to apply knowledge, and are dedicated to helping people understand and deal with the threats to health and wellbeing. The impact of the epidemic has been felt not only in physical and mental health, but its repercussions have affected other areas such as education, employment, business and government strategies.