Knowledge Summit 2019 to explore sustainable development, best practices in strategic sectors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) The role of knowledge in achieving sustainable development will be at the top of the Knowledge Summit’s agenda as it convenes for its sixth edition on November 19-20, 2019, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, MBRF, under directives from MBRF Chairman H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the 2019 Summit bears the theme ‘Knowledge for Sustainable Development’, and is set to showcase relevant experiences and best practices that have helped countries on their development journey in various sectors.

The topics of discussion focus on a range of strategic sectors, including health, education, food, plans to develop renewable energy sources, and projects for eradicating hunger. The agenda sheds light on the UAE Vision 2021 and its objectives to implement the SDGs, before moving on to explore the role of skill-building and innovation in establishing sustainable cities. In addition, the Summit will host the winners of the sixth edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award to speak about their experience and achievements.

The event’s sessions explore the youth’s contribution and the role of knowledge management in ensuring sustainable development, as well as education’s effect as an accelerator for sustainable solutions. Attendees will also discuss ways to empower People of Determination to play an effective role in sustainable development, the role of female pioneers in supporting other women, and best practices to develop workers’ skills in a fast-changing labour market.

The Knowledge Summit 2019 sheds light on Dubai’s experience with sustainability and MBRF’s partnership with the United Nations Development Programme on the Global Knowledge Index, among other projects.

The event also delves into topics ranging from sustainable tourism and ways to develop it, to the importance of law and justice in promoting comprehensive sustainable development.

"The Knowledge Summit 2019 agenda was carefully designed to delve deep into the most prominent topics surrounding sustainable development, highlight the foremost visions and ideas in the sector, draw attention to the challenges that countries face in their push towards sustainable development, and propose solutions to address them," said MBRF’s CEO Jamal bin Huwaireb.

One of the sessions will explore geothermal energy and its uses in combatting global warming, as well as various other efforts undertaken to address climate change around the world. The Summit will also showcase creative experiences on vertical cities and sustainable architecture, as well as innovation in agriculture and food, programmes to eradicate hunger and poverty and build healthy societies, and sustainable integration of refugees and forward-thinking solutions for the matter.

On another note, the Summit tackles economic subjects, highlighting global trade as an engine for establishing inclusive societies; eradicating poverty; building dynamic, people-centric economies. Other sessions will explore data as a sustainable and renewable resource for countries, and ISO 30401 as the first international standard for knowledge management.

Furthermore, the Knowledge Summit 2019 is set to host the 7th Annual Clean Energy Annual Summit, organised by the Clean Energy business Council. The event explores several topics, focusing on: The renewable energy map in the MENA region; energy efficiency trends and best practices; electric mobility and alternative fuels; climate finance and carbon taxation; and technological innovation in energy, among others.