Korea Allocates Record US$25.1 Billion To R&D For 2026

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 11:02 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Government of Korea on Friday unveiled a plan to allocate a record-breaking 35.3 trillion won (US$25.1 billion) for research and development (R&D) projects in 2026 in a move to enhance productivity and develop new growth engines.

The amount, the highest of its kind, marks a 19.3 percent spike from this year's 29.6 trillion-won R&D budget, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Of the total, 2.3 trillion won will be spent on pursing "transformation of the economy and society through artificial intelligence (AI) technology," which is more than double from 2025.

According to Yonhap news Agency, the government aims to apply AI across various industries and expand adoption in the public sector, including administration, health care and defense.

The government will also spend 2.6 trillion won on the development of renewable energy technologies, up 19.1 percent from that of this year.

