Open Menu

Korea Battles Multiple Wildfires In Southeastern Region

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 11:15 AM

Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern region

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) The Republic of Korea is battling to contain multiple wildfires raging across the southeastern region Sunday, with strong and dry winds hindering efforts to bring the blaze under control, authorities said.

According to Yonhap news Agency, the fire began Friday in Sancheong County, 250 kilometres southeast of Seoul, spreading to other areas. Wildfires also broke out in Euiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, about 180 km southeast of the capital; and Ulju County in Ulsan, some 300 km away.

Four people have been killed in the Sancheong fire so far, with six others injured.

More than 1,500 people have been evacuated to temporary shelters, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

A total of 4,650 hectares of land -- equivalent to approximately 6,512 football fields -- has been burned so far in Euiseong, leaving more than 390 people displaced.

On Sunday, acting President Choi Sang-mok instructed officials to review additional designations of Euiseong and Ulju as special disaster zones, following the designation of Sancheong.

Related Topics

Football Injured Fire Ulsan Seoul Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at ..

Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at Zirku Island

10 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Moham ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed, exchanges Ramadan greetin ..

12 hours ago
 Pakistan National Day Commemorated at Pakistan Emb ..

Pakistan National Day Commemorated at Pakistan Embassy in UAE

12 hours ago
 Pakistan National Day Celebrated at the Consulate ..

Pakistan National Day Celebrated at the Consulate General in Dubai

12 hours ago
ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy effic ..

ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy efficiency savings over decade

13 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appoint ..

13 hours ago
 Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomo ..

Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM

13 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..

13 hours ago
 OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

16 hours ago
 UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East