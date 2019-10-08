UrduPoint.com
Korea Festival 2019 To Celebrate Year Of Tolerance

Korea Festival 2019 to celebrate Year of Tolerance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) The Korea Festival is back this year to celebrate the Year of Tolerance, and is set to open on 15th October 2019, at the Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi, as a sign of the friendly relationship between the UAE and Korea.

This year’s Korea Festival will open its doors with a special art exhibition, "Year of Tolerance" at the Cultural Foundation. Members of the National academy of Arts of Korea, who are senior artists prominent in Korea, will bring their artworks together to express the values of tolerance.

On 24th October, also at the Cultural Foundation, the first part of the K-Music Night will begin, with a joint performance from Korean and Emirati musicians, Dubai Arabic Orchestra and opera singer, Fatima Alhashemi from the UAE, and world music bands, GongMyoung and 2nd Moon from Korea. The finale of the night will see a performance from K-Pop boy band, D-Crunch.

The second part of the K-Music Night on 7th November 2019, will see a concert from popular K-Pop group, B.I.G (Boys in Groove), who have taken social media by storm following their outstanding covers of Arabic hit songs, including Emirati singer, Hussain Al Jassmi’s song, "Boshret Kheir".

The highlight of the celebration of the Year of Tolerance would be a special cooking class from a Buddhist monk, Jeong Kwan, for the public on 1st November and for professional chefs on 3rd November at the Korean Cultural Centre, where she will share her temple food recipes and philosophy. There will be a session to experience Baru Gongyang (formal monastic meal) with her on 5th November.

The festival has been hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development of the UAE since 2013.

On the other hand, the Korea Creative Content Agency and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency are hosting the Korea Brand & Content Expo 2019 Dubai from 16th to 18th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which will include exhibitions on Korean brands and creative content, as well as a K-Pop concert featuring some of the most popular artistes including SEVENTEEN, SF9 and actress, Ha Ji Won.

The festival is free and open to the public. All the performances and events except the exhibition require pre-registration at the Korea Festival UAE website.

