Korea logs current account surplus for 22nd month in February

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The Republic of Korea logged a current account surplus for the 22nd consecutive month in February on rising exports, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$7.18 billion in February, following a $2.

94 billion surplus the previous month, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

According to Yonhap news Agency, the country has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023.

In 2024, the country reported a current account surplus of $99.04 billion, marking a sharp increase from a surplus of $32.82 billion the previous year, the BOK said.