Korea logs current account surplus for 7th month in November

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The Republic of Korea reported a current account surplus for the seventh consecutive month in November on the back of solid sales of semiconductors, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$9.3 billion in November, narrowing from a $9.

78 billion surplus the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

According to Yonhap news Agency, the country has recorded a current account surplus since May, and the accumulated surplus for the first 11 months of 2024 has nearly tripled to $83.54 billion from that of the same period in 2023.

The Bank of Korea expected the country to report a current account surplus of $90 billion in 2024 and $80 billion in 2025.