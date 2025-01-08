Open Menu

Korea Logs Current Account Surplus For 7th Month In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Korea logs current account surplus for 7th month in November

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The Republic of Korea reported a current account surplus for the seventh consecutive month in November on the back of solid sales of semiconductors, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$9.3 billion in November, narrowing from a $9.

78 billion surplus the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

According to Yonhap news Agency, the country has recorded a current account surplus since May, and the accumulated surplus for the first 11 months of 2024 has nearly tripled to $83.54 billion from that of the same period in 2023.

The Bank of Korea expected the country to report a current account surplus of $90 billion in 2024 and $80 billion in 2025.

Related Topics

Bank Same May November Bank Of Khyber From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

28 minutes ago
 UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

9 hours ago
 Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

10 hours ago
 Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Is ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel

11 hours ago
Ministry of Education announces schedule for relea ..

Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..

12 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional ..

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..

12 hours ago
 Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region thro ..

Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2 ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024

13 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUP ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT

13 hours ago
 ‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, ..

‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East