Korea posts record August current account surplus

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2025) The Republic of Korea posted a record current account surplus for any August, driven by declining imports and increased equity income, the central bank said Thursday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$9.15 billion in August, extending its surplus streak to the 28th consecutive month, according to data compiled by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The Republic of Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023.

It also marked the highest figure on record for any August, though the surplus narrowed from $10.78 billion posted in July, reported Yonhap news Agency.

During the first eight months of this year, the cumulative current account surplus stood at $69.3 billion, compared with $55.94 billion recorded during the same period last year.