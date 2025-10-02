Korea Posts Record August Current Account Surplus
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2025 | 09:30 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2025) The Republic of Korea posted a record current account surplus for any August, driven by declining imports and increased equity income, the central bank said Thursday.
The country's current account surplus reached US$9.15 billion in August, extending its surplus streak to the 28th consecutive month, according to data compiled by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The Republic of Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023.
It also marked the highest figure on record for any August, though the surplus narrowed from $10.78 billion posted in July, reported Yonhap news Agency.
During the first eight months of this year, the cumulative current account surplus stood at $69.3 billion, compared with $55.94 billion recorded during the same period last year.
