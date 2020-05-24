Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) South Korea added 25 new coronavirus cases Sunday, including 17 locally transmitted cases, bringing the country's total number of cases to 11,190.

The death toll remained unchanged at 266, Yonhap news Agency reported, citing figures of the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Yonhap, the latest figures mark the third consecutive day in which the number of cases have stayed below 30.