SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2023) South Korea reported today 18,871 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 30,149,601 cases, according to the latest figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Yonhap news Agency quoted KDCA as saying that the death toll reached 33,390, with 29 new fatalities recorded.