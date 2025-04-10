Korea To Invest 830 Bln Won For Industrial Technology Development In 2026
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 09:45 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) The Republic of Korea plans to spend 830 billion won (US$561.2 million) on research and development (R&D) of industrial technologies next year as part of efforts to bolster the country's competitiveness in advanced industries amid escalating global competition, the industry ministry said Thursday.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will review its investment plan with experts to better support R&D projects in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, mobility, semiconductors and other cutting-edge technologies, according to ministry officials.
According to Yonhap news Agency, the government - since last year - has devised 124 R&D projects for the advanced industries, which will receive a combined investment of 6.7 trillion won.
