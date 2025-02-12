Open Menu

Korea To Invest Nearly $300 Mln For Advanced Industrial Technologies

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 09:45 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Republic of Korea will invest 414.2 billion won (US$285 million) in developing advanced technologies to foster innovation across various industries by 2031 as part of efforts to foster future growth engines, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

Yonhap news Agency quoted the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy as saying that the investment project kicked off in 2022 with an aim to support innovative technology development projects that will reshape future industries.

This year, the ministry selected three new items for investment: the transcendence of space-time limitations on energy transmissions, advanced cyber security mechanisms and neuro-artificial intelligence (AI) fusion technology to strengthen the physical capabilities of humans.

The ministry will funnel a combined 414.2 billion won into the project by 2031, including 68.1 billion won for the three new items.

