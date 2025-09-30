Korea To Launch Nuri Space Rocket On November 27
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 11:15 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) said Tuesday it has finalised the date for the fourth launch of the country's homegrown Nuri space rocket.
The Nuri, formally the Korea Space Launch Vehicle II (KSLV-II), will be launched on 27th November.
A backup launch window has been set between 28th November and 4th December.
The rocket will lift off from the Naro Space Centre in the southern coastal village of Goheung between 12:54 am and 1:14 am, with the exact time to be decided on the previous day.
Alongside the main satellite, the rocket will carry 12 smaller satellites, which are set to be delivered to the space centre by the end of October.
"This launch will be the first since the establishment of the space agency," KASA Administrator Yoon Young-bin said. "We will ensure flawless preparation and work as one team to achieve success."
