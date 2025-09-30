Open Menu

Korea To Launch Nuri Space Rocket On November 27

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 11:15 AM

Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) said Tuesday it has finalised the date for the fourth launch of the country's homegrown Nuri space rocket.

The Nuri, formally the Korea Space Launch Vehicle II (KSLV-II), will be launched on 27th November.

A backup launch window has been set between 28th November and 4th December.

The rocket will lift off from the Naro Space Centre in the southern coastal village of Goheung between 12:54 am and 1:14 am, with the exact time to be decided on the previous day.

Alongside the main satellite, the rocket will carry 12 smaller satellites, which are set to be delivered to the space centre by the end of October.

"This launch will be the first since the establishment of the space agency," KASA Administrator Yoon Young-bin said. "We will ensure flawless preparation and work as one team to achieve success."

Related Topics

Vehicle October November December From Satellites

Recent Stories

Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China

Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China

15 minutes ago
 5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

30 minutes ago
 Renewables cover 57% of German electricity use in ..

Renewables cover 57% of German electricity use in first nine months

45 minutes ago
 School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozen ..

School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozens missing, injured

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over p ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint A ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day

2 hours ago
UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in M ..

UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Israeli settlement activity accelerates in West Ba ..

Israeli settlement activity accelerates in West Bank, Security Council told

8 hours ago
 AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda

AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda

9 hours ago
 Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour b ..

Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award fo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East