Korea-UAE Festival K-pop Festival postponed to April 4

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) The K-pop Festival online concert has been postponed from April 2 to April 4, following the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, the festival's organising committee has announced.

The event falls within the activities of the UAE-Korean Cultural Dialogue 2020-2021, launched last year by the UAE’s Ministry of Culture and Youth and South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, sports and Tourism.

The dialogue includes a roll out of events, workshops, and public talks that celebrate and recognise Korean and Emirati culture in both countries starting January 2020.

The three-day festival, which will start 7.00 p.m. UAE time, will run entirely online.