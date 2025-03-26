Korea Wildfire Death Toll Up To 18, One Missing
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The death toll from a wave of wildfires that tore through southeastern Korean region has risen to 18, with one person missing, Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday, citing forest service officials.
The fires that began in Sancheong County in South Gyeongsang Province last Friday have spread to nearby Uiseong, and were advancing to neighboring Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang and Yeongdeok, fueled by strong and dry winds.
On Wednesday, acting President Han Duck-soo called for all-out efforts to help prevent the further spread of deadly wildfires, describing them as "the worst ever wildfires.
" So far, the wildfires have destroyed 17,000 hectares of forest and 209 houses and factories, he said.
Thousands of firefighters and dozens of helicopters and vehicles were deployed to fight the blazes.
Since last Friday, the military has deployed some 5,000 service members and 146 helicopters to help combat the wildfires raging in the southeastern region.
