Open Menu

Korean Airlines' Fleet Tops 400, Setting Record High

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) The number of planes owned and operated by airlines in the Republic of Korea surpassed 400 last year, data showed, marking the highest figure since record-keeping began, Yonhap news Agency reported.

Domestic airlines operated a total of 416 airplanes, including 42 cargo planes, as of late last year, up 23 from a year before, according to the data submitted to Rep. Lee Yeon-hee of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP).

This marks the highest number of planes since a private airplane was first registered in the country in 1977.

The number is expected to climb further this year as domestic airlines have plans to introduce 54 new planes while disposing of 38 outdated aircraft.

The number of plane registrations had been on a steady rise to surpass the 300 mark in 2015 and reach the previous record of 414 in 2019 before dropping the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By airline, local industry leader Korean Air had the largest share of 39.7 percent of the total, or 165 planes, followed by Asiana Airlines at 83 planes and Jeju Air at 41, including the plane lost in the deadly crash that claimed 179 lives on Dec. 29.

By type of aircraft, 62 percent, or 258 planes, were made by aircraft manufacturer Boeing, followed by Airbus at 38 percent, or 158 planes.

Related Topics

Jeju 2015 2019 From Industry Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mou ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 20 ..

9 hours ago
 Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger a ..

Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open fina ..

10 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of E ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Cou ..

10 hours ago
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..

11 hours ago
 ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countrie ..

ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countries rally behind court

11 hours ago
 Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach A ..

Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach Abu Dhabi final

11 hours ago
 Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in se ..

Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in second Sri Lanka Test

11 hours ago
 UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2

UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2

11 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu ..

Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Mic ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East