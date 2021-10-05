Korean companies launch innovative solutions during WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) The Korean pavilion at the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show will witness the launch of a number of advanced solutions that use the latest disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

Korean companies will launch innovative products, for the first time, related to electricity supply, air purification, and water treatment and purification, among others.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, said that the exhibition provides an ideal opportunity for companies specialised in energy, water, environment, oil, gas, green development and related sectors, to promote their products and showcase their latest technologies. It brings together key environmental professionals, water and energy experts, investors, and decision-makers from around the world.