Open Menu

Korean Economy Grows 2 Pct In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 11:15 AM

Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) The Republic of Korea's economy grew 2 percent last year, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's real gross domestic product (GDP) - a key measure of economic growth - increased 2 percent last year, in line with the central bank's earlier estimate in January, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

According to Yonhap news Agency, the 2024 growth accelerated from a 1.4 percent advance in 2023.

The data also showed that the country's per capita gross national income (GNI) stood at US$36,624 in 2024, marking a 1.2 percent increase from a year earlier.

Related Topics

Bank January Bank Of Khyber From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza ea ..

Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..

9 hours ago
 Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during R ..

Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan

10 hours ago
 UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s ini ..

UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rul ..

UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..

10 hours ago
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

12 hours ago
 Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion ..

Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"

12 hours ago
 WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drai ..

WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..

12 hours ago
 Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Shei ..

Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh

12 hours ago
 MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmat ..

MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's

12 hours ago
 AC Dera takes action against butchers for overchar ..

AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East