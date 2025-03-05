Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) The Republic of Korea's economy grew 2 percent last year, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's real gross domestic product (GDP) - a key measure of economic growth - increased 2 percent last year, in line with the central bank's earlier estimate in January, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

According to Yonhap news Agency, the 2024 growth accelerated from a 1.4 percent advance in 2023.

The data also showed that the country's per capita gross national income (GNI) stood at US$36,624 in 2024, marking a 1.2 percent increase from a year earlier.

