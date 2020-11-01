UrduPoint.com
Korean Embassy Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Korea-UAE Diplomatic Relations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:45 PM

Korean Embassy celebrates 40th anniversary of Korea-UAE diplomatic relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) The 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Republic of Korea and the UAE was highlighted on Sunday at a virtual reception hosted by the Embassy of Korea in Abu Dhabi marking the Korean National Day 2020.

Kwon Yong Woo, Korean Ambassador in the UAE, on the occasion affirmed the significance of the special strategic partnership between two countries. "During 40 years, the relationship between two countries have been expanded in various fields including economics, military, health care, agriculture, and education," he emphasised, adding that both countries have also witnessed fruitful cooperation in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Kwon also sent his greetings to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, for their virtual congratulatory messages on the occasion of the Korean National Day.

He announced the launch of the Korea Festival 2020 online this year which is organised as a part of Korea-UAE Cultural Dialogue. The festival holds many interesting activities including K-Pop concerts, exhibitions, seminars, performances, film screenings and contests to enjoy together with Korean Cultural fans in the UAE.

