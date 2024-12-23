Korean Exports Increase By 6.8% In December 1-20 Period
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:30 AM
SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Republic of Korea's exports increased 6.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of December on growing demand for semiconductors, data showed Monday.
Outbound shipments reached US$40.
3 billion in the December 1-20 period, compared with $37.73 billion tallied a year earlier, Yonhap news Agency quoted the Korea Customs Service as saying.
Imports jumped 7.5 percent on-year to $38.9 billion during the period, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.35 billion, the data showed.
