Korean exports rise 13.7% in early April

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports rose 13.7 percent on-year in the first 10 days of April, data showed Friday.

Outbound shipments reached US$18.58 billion in the 1st to 10th April period, compared with $13.

84 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

According to Yonhap news Agency, imports went up 6.5 percent on-year to $19.68 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.09 billion.

In March, exports gained 3.1 percent from a year earlier to stand at $58.3 billion, marking a second consecutive month of increase.

