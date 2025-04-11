Korean Exports Rise 13.7% In Early April
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 10:15 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports rose 13.7 percent on-year in the first 10 days of April, data showed Friday.
Outbound shipments reached US$18.58 billion in the 1st to 10th April period, compared with $13.
84 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
According to Yonhap news Agency, imports went up 6.5 percent on-year to $19.68 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.09 billion.
In March, exports gained 3.1 percent from a year earlier to stand at $58.3 billion, marking a second consecutive month of increase.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit44 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award1 hour ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomatic relations2 hours ago
-
Inaugural Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine to take place during Abu Dhabi Global Health Wee ..2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority2 hours ago
-
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO2 hours ago
-
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundwater wells in design ..2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control over food, consumer p ..3 hours ago
-
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza3 hours ago
-
IPS 2025 to open in Dubai on April 143 hours ago
-
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel3 hours ago
-
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q14 hours ago