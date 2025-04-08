Open Menu

Korean Government Formally Sets Presidential Election For June 3

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 10:15 AM

Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 3

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The Korean government on Tuesday formally designated 3rd June as the date of the next presidential election following the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yonhap news Agency said.

The designation was made at a Cabinet meeting four days after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

Under the Constitution, the country is required to hold a new election within 60 days after a vacancy arises in the presidency.

The government also designated 3rd June as a temporary public holiday.

