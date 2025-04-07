Korean Government Sets Presidential Election For June 3
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 10:45 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) The government of the Republic of Korea has decided to hold a presidential election on 3rd June to pick former President Yoon Suk Yeol's successor, which will be confirmed at a Cabinet meeting this week, an official said Monday.
Acting President Han Duck-soo plans to confirm the schedule during a Cabinet meeting slated for Tuesday, a senior government official told Yonhap news Agency.
A presidential election must be held within 60 days after the Constitutional Court removed Yoon from office last Friday over his failed martial law bid.
If the schedule is confirmed, candidates will be required to register by 11th May, and the official campaign period will kick off on 12th May.
The law also requires a public servant running for president to resign at least 30 days before an election, making 4th May the deadline for their run.
The newly elected president will assume office immediately after the election results without a transition team.
