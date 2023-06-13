Korean President receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Seoul

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea has received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in Seoul.

Park Jin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea was also present.

During the meeting, President Yoon conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes to the UAE and its people for continued development and progress.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen and develop the strategic partnership between the UAE and Korea in all fields, which would support their efforts to achieve overall development and sustainable economic prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that President Yoon's visit to the UAE in January reflects the strong strategic ties between the UAE and Korea, and the keenness of the leadership of the two countries to develop them and enhance their partnership.

He pointed out that the UAE is proud of the exceptional and special relations it shares with the Republic of Korea, which have lasted for more than 40 years and have made qualitative leaps and unique development achievements that have been reflected in the prosperity and development of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his hope for the Republic of Korea's participation in COP28 this year at Expo City Dubai, and praised Korea's support for the UAE's hosting of this prominent global event.

He also confirmed the UAE's support for Korea's hosting of the 33rd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP33) in 2028. He pointed out that the UAE and Korea share a unique model for fruitful cooperation in the field of climate and clean energy, and they are linked to a comprehensive energy strategic partnership.

The meeting was also attended by Saeed Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Sciences and Technology Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health; and Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Republic of Korea.