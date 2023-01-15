Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2023) Yoon Suk Yeol, President of The Republic of Korea, accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon Hee, today visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (SZGM).

He was accompanied by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Korea, and a number of top officials in Korea, as part of his official visit to the country.

The Korean President and his accompanying delegation began their tour with a visit to the final resting place of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and recalled the Founding Father’s qualities and wise approach that enriched the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among various nations of the world.

Later, Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) accompanied them on a tour of the mosque’s halls and external corridors.

During the tour, they were briefed about the mosque’s noble message that highlights notions of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures, inspired by the nation’s late founder’s rich legacy, and about the mosque’s leading role in highlighting the Islamic culture’s true essence and promoting cross-cultural communication worldwide.

At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with two of the Centre’s distinctive publications.

The first titled “Spaces of Light,” showcasing the winning photographs in the “Spaces of Light” photography award, annually organised by the Centre in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque, and another copy of a book titled “Houses of God” about places of worship in the Islamic history