Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2023) Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, today paid a visit to Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark, Wahat Al Karama, that commemorates the sacrifices and heroic deeds of the UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect it.

Upon his arrival, the Korean President and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office.

He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, and then laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 panels leaning on one another, signifying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind together the leadership, the citizens and the servicemen.

The Korean President was accompanied by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and head of honorary mission accompanying the country's guest; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Korea.

During his tour, he listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embodies the bravery and heroism of UAE martyrs, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour ended with a word written by the President of Korea, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.