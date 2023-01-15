UrduPoint.com

Korean President Visits Wahat Al Karama

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2023) Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, today paid a visit to Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark, Wahat Al Karama, that commemorates the sacrifices and heroic deeds of the UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect it.

Upon his arrival, the Korean President and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office.

He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, and then laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 panels leaning on one another, signifying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind together the leadership, the citizens and the servicemen.

The Korean President was accompanied by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and head of honorary mission accompanying the country's guest; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Korea.

During his tour, he listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embodies the bravery and heroism of UAE martyrs, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour ended with a word written by the President of Korea, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed UAE Abu Dhabi Visit United Arab Emirates Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

24 seconds ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral ..

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

5 hours ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

5 hours ago
 UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.