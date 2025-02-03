Korean Won Dips To Yearly Low
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 10:00 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The Korean Currency weakened sharply against the US Dollar Monday on growing concerns about the impact of US President Donald Trump administration's sweeping tariff plan on the Korean economy and businesses.
The Korean won opened at 1,466 won per dollar, down 13.3 won from the previous session, and fell further to 1,471.35 won as of 10 am.
Monday's reading was the lowest level so far this year, as the previous yearly low was 1,470.8 won quoted on 13th January.
The local currency has stayed near the 1,450 won level since December, the lowest level since March 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, due to the continued strengthening of the dollar amid Trump's tariff warnings and a domestic political crisis sparked by President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law imposition.
On Saturday, Trump announced he will impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10 percent on goods from China starting Tuesday. He also pledged to place new tariffs on goods from the European Union.
The sweeping tariffs and expected retaliatory measures are feared to adversely affect South Korean companies that have production bases in those countries.
