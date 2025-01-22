Open Menu

Korea's Childbirths Rise By Highest Rate In 14 Years In November

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Korea's childbirths rise by highest rate in 14 years in November

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The number of babies born in the Republic of Korea rose at the fastest rate in 14 years in November, the statistics agency said Wednesday.

A total of 20,095 babies were born in November 2024, up 14.

6 percent from the 17,530 newborns during the same period a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

According to Yonhap news Agency, this marked the largest on-year increase since November 2010, when the number of childbirths grew by 17.5 percent.

The report also showed that the number of couples getting married soared 11.3 percent on-year to 18,581 in November. For the January-November period, 199,903 couples tied the knot, marking a 13.5 percent on-year increase.

Related Topics

Married Same November From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Qatar announces successful facilitation of detaine ..

Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..

10 hours ago
 EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed ..

EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces

10 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minis ..

On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..

11 hours ago
 Digital transformation of taxi services enhances t ..

Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai

11 hours ago
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of c ..

Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country

11 hours ago
 Chancellor directs action against violent PU stude ..

Chancellor directs action against violent PU students

11 hours ago
 PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: ..

PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal

11 hours ago
 Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince ..

Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit

11 hours ago
 Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happene ..

Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happened at Davos Tuesday

11 hours ago
 M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of ..

M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of Goma

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East