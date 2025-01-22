Korea's Childbirths Rise By Highest Rate In 14 Years In November
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 11:00 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The number of babies born in the Republic of Korea rose at the fastest rate in 14 years in November, the statistics agency said Wednesday.
A total of 20,095 babies were born in November 2024, up 14.
6 percent from the 17,530 newborns during the same period a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
According to Yonhap news Agency, this marked the largest on-year increase since November 2010, when the number of childbirths grew by 17.5 percent.
The report also showed that the number of couples getting married soared 11.3 percent on-year to 18,581 in November. For the January-November period, 199,903 couples tied the knot, marking a 13.5 percent on-year increase.
