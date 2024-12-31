Open Menu

Korea's Consumer Prices Rise 2.3% In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 10:15 AM

Korea's consumer prices rise 2.3% in 2024

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) The Republic of Korea's inflationary pressures partially eased this year, following the highest price growth in decades during the post-pandemic period, Yonhap news Agency reported, citing government data on Tuesday.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, increased 2.3 percent on-year in 2024, the slowest pace in four years, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. They had gained 2.

5 percent, 5.1 percent and 3.6 percent in the previous three years, respectively.

The 2024 reading aligns with the Bank of Korea's forecast of 2.3 percent released in November and approaches its target rate of 2 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, went up 2.2 percent on-year in 2024.

Korea's consumer inflation has stayed below 3 percent since April and fell below the 2 percent target for the first time in September.

Related Topics

Bank Reading Price April September November Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024

55 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

10 hours ago
 Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

10 hours ago
 Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house ..

Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31

10 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vesp ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Ter ..

11 hours ago
Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin ..

Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..

11 hours ago
 Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid orig ..

Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid origins data

10 hours ago
 More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

10 hours ago
 Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: K ..

Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: Khawaja Asif

10 hours ago
 US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legac ..

US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy

10 hours ago
 Bird collisions are cause of many global air accid ..

Bird collisions are cause of many global air accidents: expert

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East