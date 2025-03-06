Korea’s consumer prices rise at 2% level for 2nd month in February

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) The Republic of Korea's consumer prices rose at a 2 percent level for the second consecutive month in February, data showed Thursday.

Yonhap news Agency quoted data from Statistics Korea as saying that consumer prices - a key gauge of inflation - increased 2 percent from a year earlier last month. This follows a 2.

2 percent on-year rise in January, which marked the steepest on-year increase since July.

Korean consumer inflation has remained below 3 percent since April and below the central bank's 2 percent target since September, when it grew 1.6 percent on-year.

The inflation rate dipped further to 1.3 percent in October before slightly rising to 1.5 percent the following month. The rate came to 1.9 percent in December.

