Korea's Current Account Surplus More Than Triples In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 12:17 PM

Korea's current account surplus more than triples in 2024

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) The Republic of Korea's current account surplus for 2024 more than tripled from a year earlier, led by strong exports and increased dividend income, central bank data showed Thursday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$99.04 billion last year, following a surplus of $32.82 billion in 2023, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

According to Yonhap news Agency, the 2024 figure marked the second-largest amount ever and surpassed the government's forecast of a surplus of $90 billion.

In December alone, the current account surplus amounted to $12.37 billion, which marked the largest reading for any previous December and the third-highest monthly figure ever.

The BOK said its adjusted data showed that the country has reported a current account surplus for the 20th consecutive month in December.

