SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) The Republic of Korea's current account surplus markedly narrowed in January from a month earlier amid falling exports, though it logged a surplus for the 21st consecutive month, central bank data showed Friday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$2.94 billion in January, following a $12.

37 billion surplus the previous month, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea.

According to Yonhap news Agency, the goods account logged a $2.5 billion surplus in January, marking the 22nd consecutive month of surplus.

Exports fell 9.1 percent from a year earlier to $49.81 billion, and imports fell 6.2 percent to $47.31 billion in January.

In 2024, the country reported a current account surplus of $99.04 billion, marking a sharp increase from a surplus of $32.82 billion a year earlier.

