Korea's Current Account Surplus Reaches $2.94 Billion In January
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 11:15 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) The Republic of Korea's current account surplus markedly narrowed in January from a month earlier amid falling exports, though it logged a surplus for the 21st consecutive month, central bank data showed Friday.
The country's current account surplus reached US$2.94 billion in January, following a $12.
37 billion surplus the previous month, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea.
According to Yonhap news Agency, the goods account logged a $2.5 billion surplus in January, marking the 22nd consecutive month of surplus.
Exports fell 9.1 percent from a year earlier to $49.81 billion, and imports fell 6.2 percent to $47.31 billion in January.
In 2024, the country reported a current account surplus of $99.04 billion, marking a sharp increase from a surplus of $32.82 billion a year earlier.
