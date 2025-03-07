Open Menu

Korea's Current Account Surplus Reaches $2.94 Billion In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 11:15 AM

Korea's current account surplus reaches $2.94 billion in January

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) The Republic of Korea's current account surplus markedly narrowed in January from a month earlier amid falling exports, though it logged a surplus for the 21st consecutive month, central bank data showed Friday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$2.94 billion in January, following a $12.

37 billion surplus the previous month, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea.

According to Yonhap news Agency, the goods account logged a $2.5 billion surplus in January, marking the 22nd consecutive month of surplus.

Exports fell 9.1 percent from a year earlier to $49.81 billion, and imports fell 6.2 percent to $47.31 billion in January.

In 2024, the country reported a current account surplus of $99.04 billion, marking a sharp increase from a surplus of $32.82 billion a year earlier.

Related Topics

Exports Bank January From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB ..

Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025

9 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy mon ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan

10 hours ago
 184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi P ..

184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested

10 hours ago
 Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

10 hours ago
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

10 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

11 hours ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

10 hours ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

12 hours ago
 Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 ..

Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East