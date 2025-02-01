Open Menu

Korea's Exports Down 10.3 Pct On-year In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Korea's exports down 10.3 pct on-year in January

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports snapped their 15 straight months of annual increases in January due to a reduced number of business days from the extended Lunar New Year holiday, data showed Saturday, Yonhap reported.

Outbound shipments fell 10.3 percent from a year earlier to US$49.1 billion last month, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports fell 6.4 percent on-year to $51 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.89 billion, logging the first deficit in 20 months.

By sector, exports of semiconductors climbed 8.1 percent to hit $10.1 billion, marking the second-highest amount for any January. It was also the ninth consecutive month for chip exports to surpass the $10 billion mark.

Outbound shipments of computers, including solid state drives, also advanced 14.8 percent to $800 million, rising for the 13th straight month.

Exports of automobiles, on the other hand, tumbled 19.6 percent on-year to $5 billion as production was highly affected by the long holiday and a decrease in demand for diesel and electric vehicles.

Related Topics

Exports Business Vehicles January From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Korea's exports down 10.3 pct on-year in January

Korea's exports down 10.3 pct on-year in January

12 seconds ago
 Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with c ..

Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, 5 others on board

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prin ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..

11 hours ago
 Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 marty ..

Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..

11 hours ago
Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago
 Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping ..

Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..

12 hours ago
 Inaugural International Conference on Library & In ..

Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes

12 hours ago
 Light rain expected Saturday

Light rain expected Saturday

12 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences over passing of P ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..

12 hours ago
 AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Za ..

AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East