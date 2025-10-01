Korea's Exports Jump 12.7% To All-time High In September
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 09:30 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports rose 12.7 percent from a year earlier in September on the back of strong demand for semiconductors, reaching an all-time high for the first time in three and a half years, government data showed on Wednesday.
Outbound shipments came to US$65.95 billion last month, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
This marks an all-time high following the previous record set in March 2022 and the fourth straight month of on-year growth, Yonhap news Agency reported.
For the third quarter, exports increased 6.6 percent on-year to $185.03 billion, surpassing the $180 billion-mark and setting a new quarterly record, the data showed.
Imports decreased 8.2 percent on-year to $56.4 billion in September, resulting in a trade surplus of $5.64 billion.
